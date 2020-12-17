Bringing The World Home To You

Music features, reviews and "first listens" from NPR.

The Thistle & Shamrock: Gifts

Published December 17, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST
The Spell Songs Ensemble is featured on this week's episode.
The Spell Songs Ensemble is featured on this week's episode.

Whether you're looking for gift ideas or simply looking for an hour of fine music, Fiona Ritchie has the perfect blend. Old, new, and from both sides of the Atlantic, she handpicks a stack of recordings as gift suggestions for music-loving friends and family. Artists include members of The Spell Songs Ensemble: Karine Polwart, Julie Fowlis, Seckou Keita, Kris Drever, Kerry Andrew, Rachel Newton, Beth Porter, and Jim Molyneux.

