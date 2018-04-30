Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Concussion Risks With Shoulder-Fired Weapons; Kabul Blasts

By Korva Coleman
Published April 30, 2018 at 6:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Multiple Suicide Bombings In Afghanistan Leave Dozens Dead, Scores Wounded.

-- Report To Army Cites Concussion Risk Of Weapon's Blast To The Shooter.

-- Jackson Won't Return As Trump's Personal Physician, Report Says.

-- Britain's Home Secretary Steps Down Amid Row Over Deportation Targets.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Receive Nigerian Leader At The White House Today. (BBC)

Pompeo Offers Strong Support For Israel During Visit. (AP)

South Korea To End Border Propaganda, North Korea To Align Clocks. (New York Times)

Arizona, Colorado Teachers Take Action. (USA Today)

Unidentified Missile Attack Kills Iranian Fighters In Syria. (Guardian)

Nebraska Freeway Briefly Closed After Dust Storm Triggers Accidents. (Weather.com)

Toxic Caterpillars Mushroom In Southeast England. (Independent)

"What's Up, Doc?" Bugs Bunny Turns 80 Today. (South Florida Reporter)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
