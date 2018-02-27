Top Stories: Trump's Direction On Guns; Deadly Papua New Guinea Quake
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Which Direction Is Trump Heading On Guns?
-- Georgia's Lt. Gov. Threatens To Kill Tax Break For Delta Airlines Amid NRA Spat.
-- Saudi King Fires Top Military Brass In Latest Shakeup Of Kingdom's Institutions.
-- NFL To Demand Cowboys Owner Reimburse Legal Fees, Reports Say.
-- Rapper 50 Cent, Who Bragged About Owning Bitcoin, Now Denies It.
-- At Least 14 Dead In Papua New Guinea After Strong Quake Sets Off Mudslides.
And here are more early headlines:
50 Years After Kerner Report, Poverty, Race Still Cause Friction. (Washington Post)
Comcast Seeks To Buy U.K.'s Sky TV With $31 Billion Bid. (CNBC)
David Duke Seeks Court Help To Prevent Revealing Contacts. (AP)
Warming Polar Temperatures Lead To Colder Europe. (Reuters)
