NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Combating Election Interference; Top Dog At Westminster Show

By Korva Coleman
Published February 14, 2018 at 7:13 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Can The U.S. Combat Election Interference If Some Don't Believe It's Happening?

-- 4 Big Questions Raised By The Latest White House Scandal.

-- South Africa's ANC To Support No-Confidence Motion Against Zuma.

-- Win Like Flynn: A Bichon Frise Is This Year's Top Dog At Westminster Show.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: White House Blocked Some Interim Security Clearances. (Politico)

Democrats Block Some Senate Immigration Measures. ()

Police Raid Home Of Family Linked To South African Leader. (BBC)

IRS Scam Warning: Watch For Erroneous Tax Returns In Your Account. (KOAA)

Climber Who Fell On Mr. Hood Dies After Rescue. (ABC)

Vendors Lose Everything In Fire In Historic Haitian Market. (VOA)

At Lunar New Year, China Bans Some Fireworks To Stop Pollution. (South China Morning Post)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
