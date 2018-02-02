Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Waiting For The Nunes Memo; Florida Felons And Voting Rights

By Korva Coleman
Published February 2, 2018 at 8:09 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Washington Awaits Nunes Memo That Has Pushed It Into Terra Incognita.

-- Voting Rights Process For Florida Felons Unconstitutional, Judge Says.

-- Fidel Castro Díaz-Balart, Oldest Son Of Cuban Leader, Commits Suicide.

-- Brawl Between Afghan, Eritrean Migrants In France Leaves 4 Wounded.

-- Wisconsin Teen Sentenced To 40 Years In Mental Hospital For 'Slender Man' Stabbing.

-- Hawaii Judge Finds Woman Not Guilty Of Driving Off A Cliff And Killing Her Twin.

And here are more early headlines:

Federal Prosecutor In Oregon Holding Summit On Surplus Pot. (AP)

Oil From Sunken Tanker May Have Spread To Japan. (Reuters)

Van Driver Plows Into Shanghai Pedestrians, 18 Hurt. (CNN)

New Evidence Of Thousands Of Mayan Structures In Guatemala. (National Geographic)

Hundreds Trapped After Storm Blows Over New Zealand. (RNZ)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
More Stories