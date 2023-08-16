Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Storm leaves trail of damage across central NC; Thousands still without power Wednesday

WUNC | By Mitchell Northam,
Bradley GeorgeWill Michaels
Published August 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT
This photo from the City of Durham Fire Department shows a fallen tree laying on a power line on Aug. 15, 2023 after severe thunderstorms in Durham and central North Carolina.
City of Durham Fire Department
/
Twitter
This photo from the City of Durham Fire Department shows a fallen tree laying on a power line on Aug. 15, 2023 after severe thunderstorms in Durham and central North Carolina.

Tuesday's severe thunderstorms left a trail of damage across central North Carolina.

As 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, some 66,000 Duke Energy customers — homes and businesses — between Greensboro and Raleigh were still without power.

Severe weather also led to a 32-vehicle accident on westbound Interstate 40 near the Southpoint Mall around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, forcing a closure between exits 274 and 276. According to WRAL, no one was seriously injured in the crash.

Durham Police say a 78-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when a tree fell on her car.

Due to power outages and road closures, Durham County Public Schools are closed Wednesday. Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools do have power and are open.

About 10 roads are closed in Durham and another 10 traffic lights are still out, police said.

In Chapel Hill, Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. reopened to traffic around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. It had been blocked between Estes Dr. and Homestead Rd. due to downed power lines.

The town of Chapel Hill's weekly food distribution at the Eubanks Park and Ride Lot is canceled due to food supply disruption from the storm.

Chapel Hill Transit is also experiencing delays.

A tree fell in front of a house near the intersection of Fawn Ave. and Dartmouth Dr. in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
1 of 7  — IMG_9275.JPEG
A tree fell in front of a house near the intersection of Fawn Ave. and Dartmouth Dr. in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
Russ Henry / WUNC
Utility trucks are parked along on Hillsborough Road in Durham between Hale and Carolina streets on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage.
2 of 7  — IMG_6078.jpg
Utility trucks are parked along on Hillsborough Road in Durham between Hale and Carolina streets on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage.
Paige Miranda / WUNC
Utility trucks are parked along on Hillsborough Road in Durham between Hale and Carolina streets on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage.
3 of 7  — IMG_6079.jpg
Utility trucks are parked along on Hillsborough Road in Durham between Hale and Carolina streets on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage.
Paige Miranda / WUNC
After a storm, a tree fell in front of this house on Vickers Ave. in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage.
4 of 7  — IMG_7263.jpg
After a storm, a tree fell in front of this house on Vickers Ave. in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023. Severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina on Aug. 15, leaving a trail of damage.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond / WUNC
A red Jeep is partially in a ditch near the intersection of Hillandale Road and Indian Trail in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
5 of 7  — IMG_9286.JPEG
A red Jeep is partially in a ditch near the intersection of Hillandale Road and Indian Trail in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
Russ Henry / WUNC
Trees and powerlines are down near the intersection of Hillandale Road and Indian Trail in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
6 of 7  — IMG_9287.JPEG
Trees and powerlines are down near the intersection of Hillandale Road and Indian Trail in Durham on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
Russ Henry / WUNC
A large tree is uprooted near the Hillandale Golf Club on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
7 of 7  — IMG_9284.JPEG
A large tree is uprooted near the Hillandale Golf Club on Aug. 16, 2023, the day after severe thunderstorms swept through central North Carolina.
Russ Henry / WUNC

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, there were also reports of hail on Tuesday across the Triad region and northern Piedmont. And an EF-1 tornado occurred near Beech Mountain in Avery County on Tuesday as well, according to the National Weather Service.

Tags
News Durham CountyThunderstormsSchool closureWeather
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His past work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and the Associated Press. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
More Stories