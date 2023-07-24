Fiance of Raleigh neighborhood mass shooting victim says he's running for city council

A man whose fiancee was killed in a mass shooting in a North Carolina neighborhood announced Monday that he will run for Raleigh City Council next year.

Rob Steele, the fiance of Mary Marshall, one of five people killed in the Oct. 13, 2022, shooting rampage, announced in a video posted on YouTube that he will run for an at-large seat on the council.

The teenage suspect fatally shot his 16-year-old brother and multiple neighbors, opening fire along the Neuse River Greenway trail before barricading himself in a shed about a mile from the Hedingham neighborhood.

Since the shooting, Steele said he began to look into issues such as affordable housing and transportation.

Steele, a property manager and Navy veteran, has criticized the city for not issuing an emergency alert during the shooting, and at an April council meeting, he called on the whole council to resign, The News & Observer reported.

“And if Mary hadn’t died, would I be running for city council right now? Probably not, because I probably would still be ignorant of the issues,” Steele told the newspaper. “But Mary’s death led to me becoming cognizant of the issues that the city is facing. And I’m just not the type of person to see a problem and not try to fix it.”