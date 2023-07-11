This program helps prevent the cycle of domestic violence. After funding problems, sessions have resumed

A program aimed at fathers who want to work on ending the cycle of domestic violence within their families resumed virtual sessions Tuesday.

The Strong Fathers Parenting Program is currently available to men residing in Chatham, Orange, and Durham Counties. It started in 2011, but stopped earlier this year due to funding.

“It was created, because there was research done that shows that children thrive better when the father is in their life, not necessarily in the home, but at least in the child's life and playing a very active role,” said program director Deanna Manley.

The Strong Fathers Parenting Program’s virtual class size varies from six up to 14 people, and participants can join at any time. People who want to sign up can refer themselves, or be referred by different entities such as probation officers, Child Protective Services or the courts.

“We meet once a week, for 20 weeks, and some of the topics that we discuss and talk about are healthy co-parenting,” she said. “We talk about child development, the different stages of child development, so that fathers understand where their children are developmentally and we also talk about the impact of domestic violence.”

While it's currently in three counties, Manley hopes to expand the program.