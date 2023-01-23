Bringing The World Home To You

News

Man dies after being tased by Raleigh police officers; city issues report

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 23, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST
Raleigh police repeatedly used stun guns during a struggle with a man who died in custody this month, according to a report released Monday.

Officer stun guns made contact three times with Darryl Tyree Williams early Jan. 17 before he died at a hospital after being handcuffed, according to the report by the police chief. Police had previously said they used a stun gun, but the report provides further details.

The report said officers approached Williams as he sat in the driver's seat of a parked car. Officers attempted to arrest him after they found a folded dollar bill with white powder in his pocket, the report said.

The report said Williams refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, resisted officers, ignored warnings that they would use stun guns and pushed them before running away. The report said two officers stunned him three times.

The report said Williams became unresponsive after he was handcuffed. Officers rendered aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, and Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Five officers are on leave, and the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe. The police department said it will seek a judge's permission to release body camera video.

More Stories