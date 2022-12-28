Rallies and remembrance: A look at the standout images of 2022
The intimacy of a vigil for a lost neighbor. A home crumbling into the sea. Downtown streets teeming with protesters.
This year, our freelance photographers and reporters captured both the public and private sides of significant news moments in North Carolina.
Here are some of the standout photos from 2022.
A year after Andrew Brown Jr.'s death, Elizabeth City remains divided
Brown’s death sparked national attention and nightly protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. But those have since faded and in their place, two factions have emerged, both demanding change in the community, but disagreeing on what that change should look like.Jason deBruyn, Reporter
Photos: Protesters gather in Raleigh after SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade
On Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court announced its 6-3 decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing the longstanding Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973. Hours later, pro-choice and women's rights supporters gathered in Raleigh to protest the polarizing decision.Mitchell Northam, Digital Reporter
52 years after his death, UNC-Chapel Hill dedicates memorial to James Lewis Cates, Jr.
1 of 5 — for WUNC
A family member of James Cates Jr. watches as people lay flowers at a newly installed memorial dedicated to him near the pit area of UNC Chapel Hill on Nov. 21, 2022.
Cornell Watson / for WUNC
2 of 5 — for WUNC
People lay flowers at a newly installed memorial dedicated to James Cates Jr. near the pit area of UNC Chapel Hill on Nov. 21, 2022.
Cornell Watson / for WUNC
3 of 5 — for WUNC
Programs for the memorial dedication of James Cates Jr. can be seen in the chairs of the ceremony near the pit area of UNC Chapel Hill on Nov. 21, 2022.
Cornell Watson / for WUNC
4 of 5 — for WUNC
People lay flowers and sing at a newly installed memorial dedicated to James Cates Jr. near the pit area of UNC Chapel Hill on Nov. 21, 2022.
Cornell Watson / for WUNC
5 of 5 — for WUNC
Family members of James Cates Jr., including newly elected US Congresswoman Valerie Foushee (left), watch as people lay flowers at a newly installed memorial dedicated to him near the pit area of UNC Chapel Hill on Nov. 21, 2022.
Cornell Watson / for WUNC
Exactly 52 years to the day after James Lewis Cates, Jr died on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, the university is dedicating a memorial to honor his life and acknowledge his death. Then just 22 years-old, Cates — a Black man — was killed in 1970 in an act of racial violence after attending a dance party at the Student Union meant to improve race relations.Liz Schlemmer, Education Reporter
Beach nourishment along Outer Banks will be sustainable for ‘foreseeable future’
Beach nourishment is the process of dredging up sand from out in the ocean, pumping it onto the beach, and spreading it out with heavy machinery. It's meant to address erosion, which is happening faster and more severely due to climate change.Celeste Gracia, Environment Reporter
'She was loving and happy': Relatives, public officials remember shooting victims
1 of 6 — RALEIGH MASS SHOOTING - 113.jpg
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson addresses reporters gathered outside the Raleigh Municipal Complex on Friday, October 14, 2022 for updates on the mass shooting that happened late Thursday night in a northeast neighborhood of the city.
Matt Ramey/ For WUNC / For WUNC
2 of 6 — RALEIGH HEALING TOGETHER VIGIL - 144.jpg
Rob Steele, the fiancé of shooting victim Mary Marshall, spoke at a public vigil on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in downtown Raleigh.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
3 of 6 — HEDINGHAM VIGIL - 7.jpg
A vigil was held in Raleigh's Headingham neighborhood on Monday, Oct. 17 for the five people who were shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Matt Ramey / for WUNC
4 of 6 — RALEIGH MASS SHOOTING - 152.jpg
A cordoned-off section of a northeast Raleigh neighborhood on Friday, October 14, 2022, the morning after a mass shooting there killed five people.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
5 of 6 — WUNC_RaleighFunerals_64436.jpg
A funeral service was held at Cross Assembly Church on Saturday for Gabriel Torres, one of five people killed in a mass shooting in Raleigh on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Torres, a Raleigh Police officer, was off-duty when he was shot.
Kate Medley/For WUNC
6 of 6 — RALEIGH MASS SHOOTING - 212.jpg
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin talks with reporters on Friday, October 14, 2022 after a mass shooting in the city's northeast neighborhood.
Matt Ramey / For WUNC
The city of Raleigh held a public memorial Sunday afternoon to honor the victims of a mass shooting on Oct. 13 that left five dead and two injured. More than one hundred people gathered in front of the downtown Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.Celeste Gracia, Reporter
North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power
1 of 4 — WUNC_TrumpRally_30843.jpg
Donald Trump spoke on Saturday to a crowd of hundreds at The Farm at 95 in Selma, North Carolina.
Kate Medley / For WUNC
2 of 4 — WUNC_TrumpRally_30284.jpg
Donald Trump spoke on Saturday to a crowd of hundreds at The Farm at 95 in Selma, North Carolina.
Kate Medley/Kate Medley
3 of 4 — WUNC_TrumpRally_30610.jpg
Donald Trump spoke on Saturday to a crowd of hundreds at The Farm at 95 in Selma, North Carolina.
Kate Medley/Kate Medley
4 of 4 — WUNC_TrumpRally_30025.jpg
Donald Trump spoke on Saturday to a crowd of hundreds at The Farm at 95 in Selma, North Carolina.
Kate Medley/Kate Medley
[Ted] Budd's candidacy will serve as an early test of whether Trump's backing is powerful enough to lift someone from relative obscurity to the GOP nomination for a critical Senate seat. A strong showing by Budd could provide clues about how Trump-backed candidates in other states, including Georgia, that vote in quick succession after North Carolina, will fare. Trump was the headliner at a rally in Selma on Saturday.The Associated Press
A living memorial honors military veterans through modern dance
1 of 4 — WUNC Patriot
Alfredo Hurtado (Purple Heart, combat wounded, served three tours of duty) rehearses with The Black Box Dance Theatre troupe for their upcoming performance, Patriot, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Patriot tells stories of military, veterans, their spouses a protester and heroes through multi-media dance performances.
Lynn Hey / WUNC
2 of 4 — WUNC Patriot
Alfredo Hurtado (Purple Heart, combat wounded, served three tours of duty) and Allison Waddell rehearses with The Black Box Dance Theatre troupe for their upcoming performance, Patriot, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Patriot tells stories of military, veterans, their spouses a protester and heroes through multi-media dance performances.
Lynn Hey / WUNC
3 of 4 — Lynn Michelle EXTRA.jpeg
Dancer expresses joy.
Leoneda Inge TEST / WUNC
4 of 4 — WUNC Patriot
Steven James Rodriguez-Velez, left, (brother is active Army-Ft. Bragg) and Alfredo Hurtado (Purple Heart, combat wounded, served three tours of duty) rehearse with The Black Box Dance Theatre troupe for their upcoming performance, Patriot, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Raleigh, N.C. Patriot tells stories of military, veterans, their spouses a protester and heroes through multi-media dance performances.
Lynn Hey / WUNC
The Black Box Dance Company presents "Patriot” this Sunday, March 6 at the Cary Arts Center. The troupe calls the performance a “living memorial” to military veterans and their families through movement, dance and storytelling. Dancers perform real life experiences of going to war, leaving families behind, returning home, and contemplating suicide.Sharryse Piggott, American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow
PHOTOS: Ukrainians and their supporters reflect on Russian invasion
Hundreds of people gathered at the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on Sunday to show their support for the people of Ukraine. The event was organized by the Ukrainian Association of North Carolina. Religious leaders of different backgrounds encouraged prayer for the thousands of Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes in recent weeks.Kate Medley, Photojournalist
The Triangle Curling Club has bounced back from COVID, just in time for the Olympics
There are four sounds you’ll hear most on any given night at the Triangle Curling Club: sweeping, shouting, rocks smashing, and the never-ending buzz from an industrial size dehumidifier — that’s how the club keeps the ice cold and dry in a state with North Carolina’s climate.Mitchell Northam, Digital Reporter
PHOTOS: Power outages, cleanup continues as Triangle recovers from Ian
1 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Britt Barham stands in his residence in Raleigh on Saturday morning October 1, 2022. A tree fell into his child’s room at 6 p.m. Friday evening as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moved through the area.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
2 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Phillip Perkinson uses a chainsaw to cut through wood while attempting to clear Granville Street in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
3 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
A woman takes pictures of a fallen tree along Park Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
4 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Fallen trees block Dixie Trail in Raleigh on Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
5 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Residents walk past fallen trees blocking Dixie Trail in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
6 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
A crew of utility workers respond to area of London Drive in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022 after the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed through the area.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
7 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
A tree rests against a house along St. Marys Street in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
8 of 8 — Triangle residents begin cleanup after remnants of Hurricane Ian move through area
Olin Brimberry chops wood while attempting to clear Granville Street in Raleigh Saturday morning October 1, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke / For WUNC
More than 220,000 Duke Energy customers in North Carolina were still without power Saturday morning as the remnants of Ian — downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon — passed through the state.WUNC News