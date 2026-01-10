The legacy of Thomas Paine's 'Common Sense' on its 250th anniversary

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
In 1955, Ruth Ellis was hanged for killing her abusive partner. Her case became one of the catalysts for abolishing the death penalty in the UK, and 70 years later her family is seeking a posthumous pardon.
After the death of legendary DJ Art Laboe, his beloved oldies radio show has found a new host in Angel "Baby" Rodriguez, who's continuing Laboe's tradition of love dedications and connections across California.