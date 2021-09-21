Watch Live: Joe Biden Speaks At U.N. General Assembly
President Biden will deliver his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
He’s expected to center his speech on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and “opening a chapter of intensive diplomacy,” a senior administration official said.
Biden will also be looking for commitments on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing climate change.
NPR will carry live coverage of Biden's address, beginning at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live below: