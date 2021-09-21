Bringing The World Home To You

News

Watch Live: Joe Biden Speaks At U.N. General Assembly

North Carolina Public Radio | By NPR News
Published September 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT
President Biden speaks during an August 2021 address.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images
/
NPR
President Biden speaks during an August 2021 address.

President Biden will deliver his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

He’s expected to center his speech on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and “opening a chapter of intensive diplomacy,” a senior administration official said.

Biden will also be looking for commitments on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing climate change.

NPR will carry live coverage of Biden's address, beginning at 10 a.m. EST. Watch live below:

