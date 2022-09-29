Bringing The World Home To You

LIVE UPDATES

Ian downgraded to tropical storm; NC Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency: live updates

Published September 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT
A satellite image of Hurricane Ian as it crosses the Florida peninsula on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
A satellite image of Hurricane Ian as it crosses the Florida peninsula on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Follow live updates from WUNC staff as Ian moves toward South and North Carolina.

Here's what you need to know as Ian makes its way to the Carolinas:

