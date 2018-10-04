Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

In 'Small Talk,' Courtney Barnett Is Tired Of Polite Conversation

By Marissa Lorusso
Published October 4, 2018 at 10:48 AM EDT
Courtney Barnett.
Courtney Barnett.

Earlier this year, Courtney Barnett released Tell Me How You Really Feel, a stunning album that retained Barnett's gregarious charm while deepening the sense of introspection in her work. Today, Barnett has released "Small Talk," a song from the Tell Me sessions that didn't make it onto her sophomore album.

"Small Talk" sets Barnett's direct, conversational tone — "Can I get you anything? / A soda? Campari? With lemon? / You got it / I got better things to do than shave my legs" — against a rambling bassline. Eventually, Barnett tires of the polite conversation ("I like very much being here with you / But you see, all this small talk is killin' me") and the song morphs into a series of playful instrumental jams.

"Small Talk" is part of a compilation for the 10th anniversary of Mom+Pop, Barnett's North American label.

Marissa Lorusso
