Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Winston-Salem State University athletic director to step down

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:50 PM EDT
A photo of Winston-Salem State University's banners on campus
Courtesy Winston-Salem State University
Winston-Salem State University campus

Winston-Salem State University’s athletic director is resigning.

The university announced Monday that Etienne Thomas would be stepping down after five years in the position.

WSSU Chancellor Bonita Brown says the timing of the decision allows the school to realign athletics with its fiscal and administrative priorities as it works on a new strategic plan.

Deputy Athletics Director Eric Burns will serve as interim director. Thomas will assist with the transition over the next few weeks.

Winston-Salem State University is conducting a national search to fill the role permanently.

Thomas' last day of employment will be on Dec. 31.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons
More Stories