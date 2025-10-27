Monroe mayor will not seek reelection, endorses council member as successor

Monroe Mayor Robert Burns said he will not seek reelection when his term ends in late 2026, announcing the decision Monday in a social media livestream where he endorsed City Council member David Dotson as his preferred successor and hinted at plans to take his "fight for Monroe to a bigger stage.”

Burns took office in 2023 after winning his race by a coin toss. He and his opponent Bob Yanacsek tied, each receiving 970 votes in the election.

At the time, Burns was already a polarizing figure in Monroe politics. Before the election, he was involved in protests against a local restaurant that hosted all-age drag events. After weeks of public pressure, the restaurant limited drag shows to adults 18 and older.

As mayor, Burns built a large social media following for a leader in the small community, with more than 9,200 followers on X, and more than 4,300 followers on Facebook. He often used his platforms to share personal views and comment on local controversies.

His tenure has been marked by conflict with fellow council members. In April, the council rejected his proposal to explore new restrictions on drag shows. Two months later, council members passed a vote of no confidence in Burns, accusing him of using the city's logo and address when posting personal views.

Last month, the Union County NAACP called for Burns' removal from office after he attacked a local Democratic official online for making critical comments about the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

'A stirring in my soul'

Burns opened Monday's livestream by invoking Kirk's assassination, saying the incident prompted him to reflect on his future.

"I have been changed. I'm sure you have as well," Burns said. "There is a stirring in my soul to turn my fight for Monroe to a bigger stage."

He said he had once planned to be a long-serving mayor, but decided to change course following "much prayer with my wife."

"Monroe will continue to be my home, where I was raised and where I'm raising my family," Burns said. "But I'll be working toward making a statewide impact."

Burns did not specify whether that meant running for a higher officer, but said an announcement with more details would come soon. He told viewers to "stay tuned, because it's going to be big."

Reflecting on his term

In the livestream, Burns said he was proud of the work he had accomplished during his two years as mayor, including launching new city committees focused on animal welfare; special needs and disabilities; homelessness and addiction; and revitalization of Monroe's Winchester neighborhood.

City Council member Dotson also spoke, thanking Burns for his endorsement and pledging to continue his efforts.

"While our approaches my differ slightly, our goals have always been the same, "Dotson said. "Make Monroe a place where all citizens can thrive, and make it a city of opportunity."

The election will be held in November 2026, after this year's elections were delayed by one year to account for Monroe's shift to partisan elections. Burns' term will end in December 2026.