Charlotte immigration court adds judge as case backlog grows

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:00 PM EDT
Charlotte's immigration court is located on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Charlotte's immigration court is located on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

The Department of Justice swore in 36 immigration judges across the country last week, most of them temporary appointments, including one who will serve in Charlotte’s immigration court.

Michael F. Hayden will serve as a temporary judge at Charlotte’s immigration court. Most recently working in finance, he received his law degree from Drake Law School and previously was a trial lawyer at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Charlotte’s immigration court on Albemarle Road handles cases from North and South Carolina. The court has a backlog of more than 130,000 pending cases — the eighth highest in the country. There are now five judges assigned to the court.

Of the 36 new judges, 25 are temporary. Last summer, the Department of Justice changed the qualifications for temporary judges, removing the need for previous immigration law experience.

Nearly 4 million immigration cases nationwide are awaiting decisions. As the government shutdown continues, immigration courts remain open because of what the Department of Justice calls a "national emergency" at the border.


Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
