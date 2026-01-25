Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Breaking News: Snow and ice blanket central NC

Sunday winter storm recap: Snow, sleet leave roads icy and flights limited in Triad

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 25, 2026 at 1:20 PM EST
Snow-covered neighborhood road in Winston-Salem.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Deepwood Court in Winston-Salem's Buena Vista neighborhood is covered in sleet and snow. Unseasonably cold temperatures may keep it that way through mid-week.

Saturday night and into Sunday morning hours, roughly 2 inches of sleet and snow fell across the Triad and High Country.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jonathan Blaes says, that’s the good news.

"Because sleet and snow is always much better than freezing rain," says Blaes. "The air mass is changing a little bit. We're starting to get away from the small snow crystals that we had overnight and into more just sleet in the Triad and some of those other spots north and west. And then as the morning wears on into the early afternoon, we'll see that sleet mix increasingly with just freezing rain." 

Blaes says unseasonably cold temperatures over the next few days won’t help area commuters as they attempt to navigate icy roadways.

"Unless those roads are heavily treated and aggressively worked upon, that sleet and snow is not going to go anywhere," he says. "So neighborhood roads, shady spots that won't get any sun for the next few days, they're going to remain ice-covered and snow-covered. 

The combination of freezing rain and plummeting temperatures will lead to what he calls difficult driving conditions.

And as for the flight cancellations and delays at Piedmont Triad International Airport, Blaes says maintaining runways isn’t the issue. It’s airline operators.

"They are afraid of having their aircraft and their people locked into places and airports where they're going to get snowed in or stuck," says Blaes. "So, they tend to kind of just cancel things, so when they're ready, they can restart operations more efficiently."

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority's Stephanie Freeman writes that PTI remains open, and while some flights continue to operate, the airlines have cancelled most flights. She's urging customers to check with their airline before driving to the airport.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories