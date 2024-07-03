Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Love songs are changing. What today's love songs say about us

By Michel Martin
Published July 3, 2024 at 3:42 AM EDT

The pop charts used to be dominated by romantic love songs. Not so much anymore. Where did our love go?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR Music
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
More Stories