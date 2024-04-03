A conversation with new Asheville Police Chief Mike Lamb

Just over a month into his role as the new chief of the Asheville Police Department, Mike Lamb sat down with Helen Chickering in the BPR studios, where they talked about his Asheville upbringing, priorities for the department, the staffing shortage, the city's first homicide of the year, drones and more.

Lamb, who has been with the Asheville Police force since 1998, took over as interim chief following David Zack’s departure in December 2023. He is the sixth officer to lead the department in the last two decades.

