David Gray Performs A Mini-Concert For World Cafe

XPN | By Raina Douris
Published April 12, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT

Isolation is a word you probably heard a lot last year, and it might be a word you never want to hear again. But pandemics aside, isolation can sometimes be a beautiful thing. Something that helps you focus your mind and find yourself. David Gray's 12th and most recent album came out this past February and was recorded before the pandemic. It was inspired by a remote area off the coast of Ireland where monks would pilgrimage in medieval times so they could be isolated from the world and closer to their spirituality. The album is named for that remote area: Skellig.

As our modern world emerges from isolation, you may have to wait until this summer to see him perform it live on tour, but in this episode, we have an intimate performance of songs from the album: a mini-concert that David Gray recorded live for World Cafe.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

NPR MusicNPR Music & Concerts
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
