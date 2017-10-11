Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Hear Sufjan Stevens' New Song, 'Wallowa Lake Monster'

By Robin Hilton
Published October 11, 2017 at 10:55 AM EDT

Sufjan Stevens is sharing a rare outtake he recorded while making his 2015 album Carrie & Lowell.The song, "Wallowa Lake Monster," is one of several previously unreleased tracks included in an upcoming collection of remixes, demos and alternate versions of songs from that period.

Like the other tracks on Carrie & Lowell,"Wallowa Lake Monster" finds Stevens reflecting on the troubled relationship he had with his mother and the inner demons that haunted her. "But have you heard the story of my mother's fate?" Stevens sings over a gently arpeggiated guitar. "She left us in Detroit in the rain with a pillow case."

"Wallowa Lake Monster" is one of four previously unreleased songs included on his upcoming mixtape, The Greatest Gift,along with "The Hidden River Of My Life," "City Of Roses" and the title track, "The Greatest Gift." The mixtape also features intimate demo recordings and versions of the original songs remixed by Stevens, Doveman, Helado Negro and James McAlister.

Stevens originally announced the mixtape back in April, but this is the first music we're hearing from it. The Greatest Giftis due out Nov. 24 on Asthmatic Kitty.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
More Stories