Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Songs We Love: Reese McHenry With Spider Bags, 'Mexico City'

By Marc Masters
Published July 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM EDT
Reese McHenry's collaborative record with Spider Bags, <em>Bad Girl</em>, comes out July 14.
Reese McHenry's collaborative record with Spider Bags, <em>Bad Girl</em>, comes out July 14.

Reese McHenry's got a voice like a preacher turning a standard sermon into a cathartic epiphany. Sometimes her croon has a country twang; at other times, she melds bluesy growl with smooth melodic hums. Whatever mode she's in, her voice is always an attention-grabber.

That means any band playing with McHenry has to be ready to cede the spotlight, but that's no problem for her fellow North Carolina compatriots Spider Bags. That trio — guitarist Dan McGee, bassist Steve Oliva, and drummer Rock Forbes — has created its fair share of attention-grabbing records, mixing fiery garage rock with wizened blues accents, a mix that is, it turns out, a perfect musical mix over which McHenry can hold court. On Bad Girl, a collaborative LP out this week on Sophomore Lounge, the Spider Bags' already-raucous energy gets a nuclear boost from McHenry's passionate wails.

One of Bad Girl's most raucous tunes is "Mexico City," a sharp, riff-heavy blast that makes McHenry's urgency contagious. "Crossed the border 'bout a week ago / And I'm gonna bring you back home," she sings, as if on a divine mission. But as the music escalates, things get complicated; perhaps the person she seeks doesn't even want to be rescued. By song's end, when McHenry chants "Mexico City, Mexico" over her partners' slamming chords, you wonder if she's become so enchanted that she's decided to stay south of the border herself.

Bad Girlcomes out July 14 via Sophomore Lounge.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Marc Masters
See stories by Marc Masters
More Stories