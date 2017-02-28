Bringing The World Home To You

Sylvan Esso Announces New Album 'What Now,' Releases New Single 'Die Young'

By Robin Hilton
Published February 28, 2017 at 11:13 AM EST

Electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso is back with a much-anticipated followup to it's self-titled 2014 debut. The new album is called What Now and includes the jagged new single "Die Young."

In the video, Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn appears as a policeman who harasses a kid who's holding a curious bundle of electronics. Eventually, singer Amelia Meath shows up, steals the cop's car and takes it for a joy ride.

"Die Young" is the third track Sylvan Esso has shared from the new album, after the appropriately named, catchy "Radio" and "Kick Jump." The band also announced new tour dates, including an appearance at the NPR Music SXSW showcase in Austin, Texas on March 15 — as well as a one-day festival in their North Carolina hometown of Pittsboro.

What Nowis due out April 28 on Loma Vista Recordings.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
