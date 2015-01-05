Judge Approves Early Start To Florida's Gay Weddings

A Florida judge said Miami-Dade County can immediately start issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples, meaning Florida’s first gay weddings may begin shortly.

Circuit Judge Sarah Zabel on Monday lifted a stay on her July ruling that Florida’s same-sex marriage ban violates equal protections under the U.S. Constitution.

Miami-Dade County Clerk Harvey Ruvin says he will begin issuing licenses immediately, so the first gay and lesbian weddings could take place Monday afternoon. A gay rights group already lined up two couples to be the first.

Same-sex marriages were expected to begin statewide after midnight Tuesday, when a separate ruling by a federal judge takes effect, covering all 67 Florida counties. Florida becomes the 36th U.S. state where same-sex marriages are legal statewide.

Guest

John O’Connor, reporter for StateImpact Florida, a project of WLRN and WUSF. He tweets @johnroconnor.

