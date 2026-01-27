Rhiannon Giddens' Biscuits & Banjos Festival will not return in 2026

Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning folk artist Rhiannon Giddens announced that there will not be a second Biscuits & Banjos Festival this year. The inaugural festival last year brought musical artists, chefs, and lecturers to downtown Durham in an event that celebrated Black artists and culture.

In its place Giddens announced Biscuits & Banjos presents: Rhiannon Giddens' Beloved Community, a one-night event at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Like the Biscuits & Banjo Festival, the event is dedicated to the celebration and exploration of Black music, art and culture.

"While we made the decision to not have another full-blown festival this year, we did want to honor it," Giddens wrote in an Instagram post making the announcement. "I'm thrilled to announce a very special evening with my Beloved Community of peers."

Facebook Biscuits & Banjos presents: Rhiannon Giddens' Beloved Community

The event takes place on April 27 and will be headlined by Giddens who will be joined by Mavis Staples, Blind Boys Of Alabama, Rissi Palmer, and Toshi Reagon.