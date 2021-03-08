-
Governor Pat McCrory’s administration and Raleigh leaders have reached an agreement for the city to buy the old Dorothea Dix campus in order to create a…
Governor Pat McCrory and Raleigh mayor Nancy McFarlane want some extra time to decide how to utilize 325 acres of prime capital city real estate. The two…
Lawmakers have passed a bill that would scrap a lease deal signed by the state and the city of Raleigh to create a destination park on the old Dix…
Dozens of Wake County residents filled a legislative committee room yesterday to weigh in on several controversial bills affecting the county.One of the…
With the General Assembly on the verge of voiding the Dix lease deal it made with the city of Raleigh, it's instructive to look at some of the people who…
A Senate committee has passed a measure that would void a deal signed three months ago to turn Raleigh's Dix hospital site into a destination park.The…
State legislative leaders have filed bills that would revamp the deal that allows the city of Raleigh to create a regional park on the grounds of a closed…
Preservation groups in Raleigh say the city should protect the historic buildings on the Dorothea Dix Hospital campus. The city council plans to convert…