Fire destroys building at Morrisville apartment complex

Investigators are working to learn the cause of a fire that destroyed a building at a Morrisville apartment complex Monday night.

Firefighters were called to Camden Westwood apartments, just off Chapel Hill Road, around 6:15. They found a fire burning on the third floor of a building with about 30 apartment units, according to a statement from the Town of Morrisville. Ladder trucks, along with units from the Cary and Apex fire departments, were brought in to bring the fire under control. Crews remained on scene throughout the night to extinguish hotspots and begin an investigation.

The town said five people were treated at the scene for injuries. A sixth was taken to the burn unit at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. There is no word on their condition as of Tuesday morning.

About 70 people who lived in the building are now displaced. The Red Cross, nonprofit NeighborUp, and the property management company are helping them in the aftermath of the fire.

The apartment complex management sent a text to residents late Tuesday night, asking residents who saw how the fire started to contact investigators. "We will meet with residents to learn about their immediate needs and share this list, as we will be accepting donations in our office starting tomorrow," the message said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this fire."

Businesses at the nearby Park West shopping center are also donating food and other items to the victims. Morrisville Police say a person was shot and killed at the shopping center a few hours after the fire started. Police have not said if there is a connection between the two incidents.