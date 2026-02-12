Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early voting begins today across North Carolina

WUNC News | By WUNC News
Published February 12, 2026 at 1:59 PM EST
Voters walk towards The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke/WUNC
/
WUNC
Voters walk towards The Maxwell Center to cast their ballots during early voting in Goldsboro Friday morning October 21, 2022.

In-person early voting for the 2026 primary election begins today in all 100 counties of North Carolina. Voters will have until 3 p.m. on February 28 to cast their ballot before the Primary Election Day on March 3.

This year's primaries include a Senate race that is anticipated to be one of the most expensive in the U.S. come November, with former Governor Roy Cooper expected to go up against former RNC Chair Michael Whatley.

While early voting is most popular in North Carolina's general elections, it is still widely used during the primaries. In 2022, 39% of voters cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot at any early voting site within their county. A tool for locating early voting sites is available here.

For individuals who missed the February 6 registration deadline, same-day registration is available during the early voting period. New registrants must show proof of residency with either a driver's license or other government document, paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement that has their current name and address on it.

All voters in the 2026 primaries are reminded to bring a valid photo ID with them to the polls.
Tags
News Early VotingVoting
WUNC News
Stories, features and more by WUNC News Staff. Also, features and commentary not by any one reporter.
See stories by WUNC News
More Stories