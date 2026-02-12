Early voting begins today across North Carolina

In-person early voting for the 2026 primary election begins today in all 100 counties of North Carolina. Voters will have until 3 p.m. on February 28 to cast their ballot before the Primary Election Day on March 3.

This year's primaries include a Senate race that is anticipated to be one of the most expensive in the U.S. come November, with former Governor Roy Cooper expected to go up against former RNC Chair Michael Whatley.

While early voting is most popular in North Carolina's general elections, it is still widely used during the primaries. In 2022, 39% of voters cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Registered voters are eligible to cast a ballot at any early voting site within their county. A tool for locating early voting sites is available here .

For individuals who missed the February 6 registration deadline, same-day registration is available during the early voting period. New registrants must show proof of residency with either a driver's license or other government document, paycheck, utility bill, or bank statement that has their current name and address on it.

All voters in the 2026 primaries are reminded to bring a valid photo ID with them to the polls.

