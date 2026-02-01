Sunday snowday funday in Raleigh
Snow blanketed Raleigh on Saturday night leaving people to wake up to a winter wonderland on Sunday morning. Eager sledders took to hills anywhere they could find to enjoy levels of snow not often seen in North Carolina.
At Dix Park in downtown Raleigh, hundreds gathered to ride sleds down the hills. Photos by Mehmet Demirci for WUNC.
1 of 20 — 20260201-_MDP3459.jpg
A snowfall that began late Saturday coated Raleigh, drawing eager sledders to Dix Park on Sunday to enjoy the winter weather.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
2 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9615.jpg
3 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9563.jpg
4 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9488.jpg
5 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9475.jpg
6 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9452.jpg
7 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9413.jpg
8 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9355.jpg
9 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9330.jpg
10 of 20 — 20260118-DJI_0727.jpg
11 of 20 — 20260201-_MDP3409.jpg
12 of 20 — 20260201-_MDP3639.jpg
13 of 20 — 20260201-_MDP3438.jpg
14 of 20 — 20260201-_MDP3434.jpg
15 of 20 — 20260201-_MDP3428.jpg
16 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9555.jpg
17 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9504.jpg
18 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9374.jpg
19 of 20 — 20260201-_MDM9288.jpg
20 of 20 — 20260118-DJI_0718.jpg
