Sunday snowday funday in Raleigh

WUNC News | By Jason deBruyn
Published February 1, 2026 at 1:22 PM EST
Mehmet Demirci
/
For WUNC
A snowfall that began late Saturday coated Raleigh, drawing eager sledders to Dix Park on Sunday to enjoy the winter weather.

Snow blanketed Raleigh on Saturday night leaving people to wake up to a winter wonderland on Sunday morning. Eager sledders took to hills anywhere they could find to enjoy levels of snow not often seen in North Carolina.

At Dix Park in downtown Raleigh, hundreds gathered to ride sleds down the hills. Photos by Mehmet Demirci for WUNC.

1 of 20  — 20260201-_MDP3459.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
2 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9615.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
3 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9563.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
4 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9488.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
5 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9475.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
6 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9452.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
7 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9413.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
8 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9355.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
9 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9330.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
10 of 20  — 20260118-DJI_0727.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
11 of 20  — 20260201-_MDP3409.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
12 of 20  — 20260201-_MDP3639.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
13 of 20  — 20260201-_MDP3438.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
14 of 20  — 20260201-_MDP3434.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
15 of 20  — 20260201-_MDP3428.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
16 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9555.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
17 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9504.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
18 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9374.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
19 of 20  — 20260201-_MDM9288.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC
20 of 20  — 20260118-DJI_0718.jpg
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC

Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is WUNC's Supervising Editor for Digital News, a position he took in 2024. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016 as a reporter.
