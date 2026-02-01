Snow accumulation higher along coast and central NC than in Triangle - bitter cold coming Sunday night

Snow fell across North Carolina Saturday afternoon and night with powdery flakes accumulating on roads, trees, and lawns. But sledders in Raleigh, Durham, and other parts of the Triangle saw less accumulation than areas in other parts of the state.

Preliminary measurements from the National Weather Service show Lexington received as high as 16 inches of accumulation, and Greensboro received up to a foot. Meanwhile, accumulation in Raleigh topped out at about 3 inches.

Areas east of the Triangle also saw higher accumulation. The coast saw icy conditions as well. The N.C. Department of Transportation closed N.C. Highway 12 due to "deteriorating conditions and poor visibility."

NC DOT A screenshot of NC Highway 12 along the North Carolina coast. N.C. Department of Transportation closed the road due to icy conditions.

NWS forecasts no more snow for Sunday or Monday, however does warn of dangerous cold and black ice. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero are possible Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm up Monday, with a high of 40 degrees in Raleigh on Monday.

Black ice is also a possibility in the mornings this week as snow and ice melt and then refreeze overnight.

"Travel will be hazardous across much of central NC due to snow-covered roads," according to NWS. "For your safety, please avoid unnecessary travel this weekend. Remember that black ice will be possible for the next several mornings especially across areas that received the heaviest snowfall."