After major renovations, Wake County's West Regional Library is set to reopen

On Monday, October 27 one of Wake County's most active library branches is set to reopen after the completion of some major renovations. The West Regional Library, which serves residents of western Cary and sections of Morrisville, has been closed since early January.

Major additions to the library include a teen nook, improved study and work spaces, boosted Wi-Fi, courtyard seating, an update to the children's area, and an enhanced sensory room to support inclusive experiences.

Patrons will also see new artwork at the library from North Carolina's own Thomas Sayre.

Before closing for renovations, the West Regional Library was one of the busiest branches in the area. Last year alone it saw more than 300,000 visits and more than 647,000 items checked out.

In a press release, Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings said that "West Regional Library has been a cornerstone of this community for years." She continued, "These renovations will ensure the library continues to be a place where people of all ages can learn and connect for many years to come."

