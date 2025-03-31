Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

42nd Street Oyster Bar has closed its doors after about a 100-year run

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published March 31, 2025 at 1:33 PM EDT
Staff take a picture outside of 42nd Street Oyster Bar in Raleigh.
42nd Street Oyster Bar
/
Facebook
Staff take a picture outside of 42nd Street Oyster Bar in Raleigh.

42nd St. Oyster Bar in Raleigh officially closed on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson, the seafood restaurant was unable to renegotiate its lease. The owners announced the closing earlier this month in a social media post.

The oyster bar originally opened in 1931 as a grocery store offering oysters and draft beer. In 1987, it was reestablished as a seafood restaurant.

In the open letter to its patrons on social media about the closing, staff also thanked the community for their support of the nearly century-old restaurant.
Tags
News City of RaleighSeafoodBars
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories