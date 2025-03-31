42nd Street Oyster Bar has closed its doors after about a 100-year run
42nd St. Oyster Bar in Raleigh officially closed on Sunday.
According to a spokesperson, the seafood restaurant was unable to renegotiate its lease. The owners announced the closing earlier this month in a social media post.
The oyster bar originally opened in 1931 as a grocery store offering oysters and draft beer. In 1987, it was reestablished as a seafood restaurant.
In the open letter to its patrons on social media about the closing, staff also thanked the community for their support of the nearly century-old restaurant.