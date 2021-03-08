Youth Vote

-
Youth voters came out in record numbers in North Carolina and across the nation. By the end of early voting, North Carolinians aged 18-29 had already…
Hannah McKnight, 20, is a "new voter." She's technically a junior at Duke University, but she took the semester off and started spending the past several…
A school district in North Carolina has been busing students to polling place so they can vote, register to vote or just to have a look.The Greensboro…
Young people are voting in record numbers, and they're getting encouragement from school systems and voter advocacy organizations.More than 3,600 Wake…
Durham voters will elect their mayor and city councilors Tuesday, but thousands of Durham kids and teenagers will be holding their own election.Last week…
As the legislative wheels turn, the Voter Identification Verification Act was introduced, debated, and passed at light speed. It was late July - the last…
Young people helped Barak Obama secure the presidency in 2008. The question is: will they do it again? At Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, they…
