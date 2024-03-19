Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

UNC basketball star Deja Kelly shares her next move

By Jeff Tiberii
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:03 AM EDT
UNC women's basketball vs. N.C. State on Jan. 15, 2023.
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
UNC's Deja Kelly plays against N.C. State on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.

Co-host Jeff Tiberii visits Chapel Hill’s Carmichael Arena for a conversation with UNC women’s basketball star Deja Kelly. They talk about her athletic career so far, future plans, and the sponsorship deals she’s been able to land because of NIL.

Guest
Deja Kelly is a broadcast journalism major, and the team captain of the Tar Heels' women's basketball team for the 2023-24 season

Tags
Due South College BasketballNCAAWomen's BasketballUNC Women's Basketball
Jeff Tiberii
