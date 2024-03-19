UNC basketball star Deja Kelly shares her next move

Co-host Jeff Tiberii visits Chapel Hill’s Carmichael Arena for a conversation with UNC women’s basketball star Deja Kelly. They talk about her athletic career so far, future plans, and the sponsorship deals she’s been able to land because of NIL.
Guest Deja Kelly is a broadcast journalism major, and the team captain of the Tar Heels' women's basketball team for the 2023-24 season
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.