Students will be returning to classrooms in Wake County next month.The Wake County Board of Educationa adopted a plan on Tuesday that calls for a tiered…
The Wake County School Board voted Tuesday to proceed with its "Plan B Transitional" plan for this fall.That means students in all grades will start the…
Wake County school officials say they need $1 billion to build new schools and renovate older ones. Homeowners may be asked this spring if they want to…
Wake County school board members have made some creative cuts to fill a $17.5 million budget gap.Board members approved a 2016-2017 operating budget this…
Candidate filing begins today for the Wake County Board of Education, and all nine seats will be on the November ballot.Board-member turnover is likely,…
A federal judge in Raleigh is hearing arguments this week on a case that challenges the legality of new electoral maps for the Wake County boards of…