Vidant Pungo Hospital

-
Demolition has begun on the former Pungo District Hospital in Belhaven, after Superior Court Judge Gregory McGuire denied a request to prevent the…
-
Belhaven Mayor Adam O'Neal says the eastern North Carolina town plans to use eminent domain to buy the local hospital Vidant Health closed last year.Mayor…
-
People who live in rural North Carolina are still more likely to suffer from serious health problems than their urban counterparts. Rural counties show…
-
People who live in rural North Carolina are still more likely to suffer from serious health problems than their urban counterparts. Rural counties show…