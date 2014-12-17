Protests Call For Police Accountability
Across the nation, protestors have taken to the street to call for reforms in police action. The protests come in the wake of two grand juries declining to indict police officers who killed Eric Garner and Michael Brown.
From the coast to the mountains, activists in North Carolina have joined the movement calling for greater police accountability.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Ted Shaw, Director for the UNC Law Center for Civil Rights; Joseph Jordan, director of the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Deen Freelon, professor of communication at American University; and Serena Sebring, North Carolina field organizer for Southerners on New Ground, a regional queer liberation organization.