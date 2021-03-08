-
Triangle Transit will present its latest plans this week for a stretch of the light rail line that would connect Orange and Durham Counties.The…
-
Triangle Transit agencies in Chapel Hill, Durham, Cary and Raleigh are participating in a campaign this month to encourage commuters to ride the bus. The…
-
The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has given the green-light to begin the first steps of a 17-mile light rail project connecting Durham and Orange…
-
Commissioners in Wake County are holding their first public discussion about a plan for expanded bus and light rail services.The board meets Tuesday…
-
Bus riders in the Triangle are invited to weigh in on proposed fare hikes for Triangle Transit and Capital Area Transit. Officials for the agencies say…
-
Triangle residents are being invited this week to consider public transportation as a commuter option. Local and regional systems are taking part in "Try…
-
After a year of success in Durham County, the state's first Bus on Shoulder System (BOSS) is ready to expand into Wake County. The North Carolina…
-
Advocates of the proposed light rail line from Chapel Hill to Durham say local governments should plan early to set aside money for affordable housing…
-
Public transportation has long been a contentious topic in the Triangle. As cities like Charlotte have expanded bus service and built a light-rail system,…
-
On Tuesday, Durham County voters will decide whether to approve a sales tax increase that would help fund big improvements to public transit. Public…