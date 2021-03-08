Teen Drivers

-
Wake County school leaders said Thursday that the state’s decision to eliminate funding for driver’s education could put students at risk and lead to…
-
Johnston County teenagers will lead a discussion today aimed at stopping deadly crashes involving young drivers. Organizers of the Teen Driving Summit…
-
Teaching a teenager to drive can be a scary experience for both teens and parents. But a new iPhone app developed by the UNC Highway Safety Research…
-
Teenagers in North Carolina now have to keep driving logs in order to get their drivers license.Leoneda Inge: The new provision for young drivers went…
-
North Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would require drivers under 18 to log 120 hours behind the wheel before getting a license. A parent…
-
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program has awarded Johnston County a $20,000 grant to battle teen driving crashes. County spokesman Robin…