-
The sweet potato is North Carolina's state vegetable and it’s a cornerstone of agriculture in the Tar Heel State.No state produces or exports more of the…
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans not to travel this Thanksgiving as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise nationwide. That…
-
The worst of the stormy weather has passed. But Brian Long of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says the trouble is still…
-
Europeans, Brits and Canadians are responding to an aggressive campaign marketing sweet potatoes from North Carolina."The sweet potato to them is new,…
-
If you have lived in North Carolina for any amount of time, you have likely heard this is the sweet potato state. More sweet potatoes are grown here than…
-
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is giving millions of dollars to North Carolina State University to research sweet potatoes. The grant is aimed at…
-
Buyers of sweet potatoes grown in North Carolina will likely pay more for them at the market this year. North Carolina sweet potato growers have led the…