Gov. Roy Cooper’s handing of the permit process for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is under scrutiny. New information from public records requests raises…
The days of oil rigs off the coast of the Outer Banks is still many years away, if it ever comes. But the state of North Carolina is already making plans…
Duke Energy is investing $500 million in solar power generation in North Carolina.Three new large-scale solar facilities will be built in Bladen, Wilson,…
Strata Solar has constructed more than 60 clean energy projects across North Carolina, and they hosted a ribbon-cutting Thursday.It’s just another example…
Policy-makers and business leaders say North Carolina’s economic future relies on energy.Governor Pat McCrory was one of many speakers and panelists at…