Governor Roy Cooper signed a bill that authorizes the State Parks system to establish a new park near Asheville.The 1,600 acres in Buncombe and Haywood…
The Eno River Association will host the 40th annual Festival for the Eno beginning on Thursday in West Point Park in Durham. Festival Director Greg Bell…
Domestic tourism brought in a record $22.9 billion dollars to North Carolina last year. That's despite Hurricane Matthew and boycotts over House Bill 2,…
Attendance at North Carolina’s state parks has been on a steep rise in the past three years.In 2016, the N.C. State Parks centennial year, attendance set…
Governor Pat McCrory is expected to release his state budget proposal this week. It will likely spark the usual fights over Medicaid and teacher pay. But…