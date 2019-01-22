‘Native Places’ Encourages Readers To Appreciate The Design Around Them

Frank Harmon has made a career of designing buildings that reflect their owners and the landscape. In 2013, the architect started a blog to celebrate the beautiful and often humble designs he encountered. The process for the posts was rather simple:

Harmon scratches out a simple drawing of a building or location he appreciates, runs watercolors on top, and pens a brief meditation of why the space is special to him. Those blog posts are now collected in the book “Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See” (ORO Editions/ 2018).

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Harmon about how the barns of North Carolina are a reflection of expert design and why he believes that everyone should pause to meditate on the architecture around them. Frank Harmon is a fellow of the American Institute of Architects. He will read from his book at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham, tonight at 7 p.m.

