The State of Things

‘Native Places’ Encourages Readers To Appreciate The Design Around Them

Frank Harmon sketch of Wesley U.M. Church in Jacksonboro, South Carolina.
Courtesy of Frank Harmon
Portrait of Frank Harmon
Courtesy of William Morgan
Cover of the book, 'Native Places' by Frank Harmon.
Courtesy of Frank Harmon

Frank Harmon has made a career of designing buildings that reflect their owners and the landscape. In 2013, the architect started a blog to celebrate the beautiful and often humble designs he encountered. The process for the posts was rather simple: 

Harmon scratches out a simple drawing of a building or location he appreciates, runs watercolors on top, and pens a brief meditation of why the space is special to him. Those blog posts are now collected in the book “Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See” (ORO Editions/ 2018).

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Harmon about how the barns of North Carolina are a reflection of expert design and why he believes that everyone should pause to meditate on the architecture around them. Frank Harmon is a fellow of the American Institute of Architects. He will read from his book at The Regulator Bookshop in Durham, tonight at 7 p.m. 

The State of Things
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
