The State Health Plan will change vendors for its smoking cessation program.The plan, which provides health insurance coverage to 727,000 North Carolina…
A report from the American Lung Association says North Carolina should do more to prevent and reduce tobacco use.The group's annual "Tobacco Control…
A national study shows most Americans support raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.The survey was conducted by researchers at the…
The Army's first ever "Health of the Force" report found that about a third of all soldiers use tobacco, and many have other health issues that affect...
The number of underage teens who smoke cigarettes has dropped since regulators began imposing stiff advertising restrictions in the 1970s. But a new…
Nicotine is about as addictive as heroin. It is also about as hard to kick, according to Dr. James Davis of the Duke Center for Smoking Cessation.His…
A new study out of UNC shows few online vendors have figured out a way to block minors from buying electronic cigarettes.The study at UNC’s Lineberger…
People who have Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder are much more likely than the rest of the population to take up smoking. But a new report out…
North Carolina doesn't spend enough to keep people from smoking or help them quit. That's according to a report from a coalition of health…
The federal Food and Drug Administration has tapped UNC-Chapel Hill researchers to compile data that may lead to stronger tobacco regulations. One study…