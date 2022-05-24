Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

North Carolina unveils new flood-warning system for roads

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Bradley George
Published May 24, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT
A North Carolina resident sits on his staircase, staring into the water that surrounded his home after Florence hit Emerald Isle, N.C.
Tom Copeland
/
AP
A North Carolina resident sits on his staircase, staring into the water that surrounded his home after Hurricane Florence hit Emerald Isle, N.C. in 2018.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has armed itself with an advanced flood-warning system designed to help pass the word to motorists on any flood risks to roads, bridges and culverts.

A news release from the department says the system will rely on a network of 400 river and stream gauges. Information will be passed on to department maintenance staff responding to flooded roads and washed-out culverts. It will also benefit local emergency management officials and the public accessing the department’s DriveNC.gov website for timely weather-related closures.

The last major storm to impact the state’s roads was Hurricane Florence in 2018. After that, the legislature gave the department a $2 million grant to develop sophisticated software and install more flood gauges. The system mostly taps into existing gauges operated by other agencies, and it includes an interactive online dashboard and flood mapping based on three-dimensional ground surveys.

One part of the new system covers almost 3,000 miles (4,828 km) of state-maintained roads, mostly east of Interstate 95. The system also will allow the department to monitor flood conditions for some 15,000 bridges and culverts statewide. The department’s hydraulics unit has been refining the system and training staff during the past year.

Strong storms on Monday left a trail of damage across central North Carolina.

Trees fell on homes in Durham and Orange counties, while lightning struck an apartment building in Chapel Hill. No one was injured, but the fire department says seven residents will have to find a new place to live. There were also widespread power outages.

Severe thunderstorms and flooding are possible in central and eastern North Carolina on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the greatest threat is along and east of I-95.

Tags

News FloodFlash FloodingRoadsHurricane Florence
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories