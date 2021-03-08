-
Elected officials in North Carolina violated the constitution by opening meetings with Christian prayers and inviting audience members to join, a federal…
-
Attorneys will argue Wednesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit about the merits of prayer at government meetings. A lawsuit…
-
Pilgrims flocked to the Hindu temple in Morrisville this weekend to celebrate the installation of three new deities there.Trilok Pillai of the Hindu…
-
The adhan, or call to prayer, is a 1,400 year-old oral tradition in the process of change in Cairo, Egypt. In 2004, after generations of having…
-
The adhan, or call to prayer, is a 1,400 year-old oral tradition in the process of change in Cairo, Egypt. In 2004, after generations of having…
-
Forsyth County wants a federal judge to lift an injunction, allowing sectarian prayers from clergy before meetings. However, the ACLU wants the court to…