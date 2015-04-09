Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Call To Prayer Becomes A Debate Over Decibels

1 of 5
The film "Cairo in One Breath" takes a look at the Adhan Unification Project.
© 2012 ON LOOK FILMS, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
2 of 5
© 2012 ON LOOK FILMS, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
3 of 5
© 2012 ON LOOK FILMS, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
4 of 5
© 2012 ON LOOK FILMS, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
5 of 5
© 2012 ON LOOK FILMS, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

The adhan, or call to prayer, is a 1,400 year-old oral tradition in the process of change in Cairo, Egypt. In 2004, after generations of having muezzins—the man who calls Muslims to prayer from the minaret of a mosque—make the call, the Mubarak government decided to make a change. They began to replace Cairo's approximately 200,000 muezzins with a single radio broadcast. Host Frank Stasio talks with documentarian Anna Kipervaser about her film “Cairo In One Breath” that documents this moment of transition and voices the concerns of the muezzins and people who visit the city’s mosques. “Cairo In One Breath” premieres at The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Tags

The State of ThingsIslamCairoEgyptadhanprayerMubarakMuslimsAnna KipervaserFilmFull Frame Documentary Film FestivalThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio