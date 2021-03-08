-
The nation’s meat supply was declared ‘critical infrastructure’ by the White House Tuesday. The order detailed that ‘the closure of a single large beef…
-
-
North Carolina farmers are among those warily watching a new trade dispute between the United States and allies in North America and Europe. President…
-
North Carolina's farmers are nervous. As an all-out trade war with China looms on the horizon, it's North Carolina's agriculture industry that could bear…
-
China's tariffs on American goods could dip into North Carolina's pork exports.China said Monday it is imposing a 25 percent tariff on dozens of goods,…
-
A bill passed by the state legislature would allow business owners to sue employees who secretly record proceedings in the workplace or gain access to…
-
North Carolina's pig industry is under assault. A new virus, that just arrived in America last spring is spreading through the pork population, causing as…
-
Pork processor Smithfield Foods has officially been sold. It is reportedly the largest purchase ever of a US company by a Chinese company.Today 96% of…