-
A former aide to the late Senator Jesse Helms won the GOP nomination in the 13th Congressional District. Leoneda Inge: Former US Attorney George Holding…
-
North Carolina’s 13th congressional district is shaping up as one of the most contentious races on the May 8 primary ballot. Two of the candidates, Paul…
-
Paul Coble and George Holding are waging a fierce battle for the Republican nod in the 13th Congressional District. The District extends from North…
-
North Carolina’s 13th congressional district is up for grabs this election season. Incumbent democrat Brad Miller was re-districted out of the 13th by…